A motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash in which they were thrown about 50 feet Wednesday, officials with Colorado Springs Police Department said.
The crash happened just before 1:10 p.m. when a vehicle traveling north on Motor City Drive made a left turn onto Motor World Parkway and crashed into a motorcycle traveling south on Motor City. The motorcyclist was thrown about 50 feet into a parked car, officials said.
When police officers arrived they applied a tourniquet to the motorcyclist and transported them to a local hospital with serious injuries. The other driver stayed and was cooperative with police, officials said.
Speed is a factor in the crash and police are investigating, officials added.
