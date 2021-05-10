PUEBLO — Pueblo police are investigating a potential homicide after what began as a crash call turned into a shooting investigation.
“Roughly at 4:38 in the morning, we received a call of a traffic accident on Highway 50 bypass involving a motorcycle,” said Sgt. Franklyn Ortega with the Pueblo Police Department. “When officers arrived on scene, they made a determination that the (man)who was driving the motorcycle had been shot.”
Detectives don’t believe the shooting happened where the motorcycle crashed.
“We’re looking for the original source where he was shot at, but he was deceased on Highway 50 bypass. ... We believe (the shooting) happened somewhere else, he tried fleeing, and then he ended up on the Highway 50 bypass.”
Pueblo Police are currently investigating a Homicide. Please stay clear of Hwy 50 bypass (westbound) from Bonforte as the active investigation continues. Media stage at Wendy’s (Bonforte/Hwy50 Bypass). PIO enroute. pic.twitter.com/5EIbQ3hd4L— Pueblo Police Dept (@PuebloPolice1) May 10, 2021