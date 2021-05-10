Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Showers this morning becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. Temps nearly steady in the upper 30s. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Snow likely. Low 31F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.