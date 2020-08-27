A motorcyclist who lost control of his bike eight days ago died Thursday, Colorado Springs police said.
John Smith, 40, of Colorado Springs was fatally injured in an Aug. 19 crash. Smith, according to police, was speeding on East Las Vegas Street near South Tejon Street when he lost control on a curve and was thrown from his motorcycle.
Smith was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after the crash.
Smith's death is the 30th traffic-related fatality in Colorado Springs this year.
He was not wearing a helmet.