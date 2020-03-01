A motorcyclist escorting the body of Pearl Harbor survivor Donald Stratton to his hometown in Nebraska died in a crash Saturday in Kansas, authorities said.
The funeral procession stretching from Colorado Springs to Red Cloud, Neb., was involved in three separate crashes along the nearly seven-hour, 448-mile route.
Two motorists lost their lives in Gove County, Kan., including a member of the Kansas Patriot Guard motorcycle group that was escorting Stratton’s coffin for burial.
“We’re all just extremely sad,” said Randy Wittmer, a member of the Colorado Patriot Guard who attended Stratton’s funeral but did not ride in the procession following the service.
“What we were doing is a thing for respect of an American hero, so it was our honor to be there for it,” he said. “To have people who pass ... trying to show respect is terrible.”
The Kansas Highway Patrol identified the motorcyclist as 65-year-old Lennie Riedel of Colby, Kan., who lost control of his Harley-Davidson and laid the bike over on Interstate 70. The motorcycle landed in the median.
A Dodge Grand Caravan driven by 51-year-old Tanja Batchelor of Colorado Springs was driving behind Riedel and struck him in the passing lane. It is unknown if Batchelor was injured.
The driver of a Honda Accord, 81-year-old Carl Silvrants of Fredericksburg, Va., was killed when he tried to get around the motorcycle crash and hit a parked firetruck on Interstate 70.
In an earlier crash, two motorcyclists in the procession after Stratton's memorial at Rocky Mountain Calvary Chapel in Colorado Springs were injured while driving north on Interstate 25.
The crash between a Harley-Davidson and a Victorious happened north of Castle Rock around 1:30 p.m., Colorado State Trooper Josh Lewis said.
The Patriot Guard's Wittmer, who lives in Aurora, said the motorcycles apparently crashed into each another.
“They went down pretty hard,” he said.
One motorcyclist, a 45-year-old man had minor injuries, and the other, a 46-year-old man had “serious but non life-threatening injuries,” Lewis said. He was taken to a hospital.
Their names have not been released.
“We just kept thinking, ‘Gosh, how much worse can this get,’” Wittmer said.
Wittmer said the procession included other groups besides the Patriot Guard, including American Legion riders. Many Colorado Patriot Guard members only went as far as Limon, where other Patriot Guard riders took over the escort, he said.
The Patriot Guard was founded in 2005 to shield families from protesters, including the Westboro Baptist Church of Topeka, Kan., during funerals for fallen service members.
Stratton, 97, a Colorado Springs resident, died Feb. 15. He was one of three known living crew members of the USS Arizona, which was sunk during the surprise attack by the Japanese on Dec. 7, 1941.