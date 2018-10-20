A motorcyclist died Saturday afternoon in a crash on the Bijou Street bridge over Interstate 25 in downtown Colorado Springs, police said.
The 2007 Harley-Davidson was heading west on Bijou around 1:45 p.m. when it crashed into the side of a 2014 Mercedes-Benz, police.
The name of the motorcycle rider has not been released. The 50-year-old man was taken to a hospital where he died.
Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the motorcyclist was at fault in the crash, which shut down the bridge for several hours.
The death is the 40th traffic fatality in the city this year, three shy of the record set in 1986 and one more than all of last year.