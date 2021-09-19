A motorcyclist died Saturday night on Colorado Springs' southeast side, police said.
City police said they were notified of a crash about 10:17 p.m. on Delta Drive between Weston Road and the Hancock Expressway. Police called it a single-vehicle crash.
"When officers arrived, they discovered an unresponsive male near the crash scene," police reported. "Life-saving measures were attempted, however the motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries."
The report did not identify the rider.
Roadways were blocked Saturday night during an investigation. They were open by Sunday morning.