A motorcyclist died in a crash on North Academy Boulevard Monday night, Colorado Springs police said.
Officers responded to the scene around 9:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Academy Boulevard, near San Miguel Street in central Colorado Springs. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
Authorities believe the man was thrown from his motorcycle after he hit the left-hand curb following a curve in the road. It’s unclear if he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Crash investigators found that that speed may have played a role in the crash. This is the 25th traffic fatality this year and 6th fatality involving a motorcycle.