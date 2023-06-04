A motorist who was involved in an apparent single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Saturday has died, according to Colorado Springs police.

Officers found the rider, whose name was not released, after responding to a call at 7:15 p.m., Saturday about a traffic crash near Barnes Road and Charlotte Parkway, just east of Powers Boulevard. The man was taken to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Investigators determined the motorcycle was going east on Barnes when it left the road and hit a guardrail. Officials said it was too early to tell if speed, impairment or road conditions contributed to the crash.