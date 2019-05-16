A motorcyclist died after hitting an elk and flying off his bike, the Colorado State Patrol reported.
Nick Lucero, 52, of Pueblo West was riding down U.S. 50 just before 5:30 a.m. when he hit the animal, was thrown off his Harley Davidson and run over by a Ford F150 truck that was unable to swerve out of the way.
Lucero was wearing a helmet but did not survive. The elk also was killed, said Trooper Gary Cutler.
The driver of the truck was not injured.
U.S. 50 just west of the Pueblo Fremont county line was closed for about three hours.