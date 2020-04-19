A motorcyclist was killed Saturday night after colliding with a sport-utility vehicle in southeast Colorado Springs.
The rider, who wasn’t named, was thrown from their motorcycle about 7:30 p.m. on Hancock Expressway just south of Chelton Road, Colorado Springs police said. The driver of the SUV wasn’t injured.
Police say an investigation is ongoing but that “early reports indicate the motorcycle was possibly traveling at an excessive speed.” No citations were issued.
The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, police said.
The death is the sixth traffic fatality of the year in Colorado Springs, half the 12 deaths the city had reported by this time in 2019.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 719-444-7000. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867).