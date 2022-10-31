One motorcyclist died following a vehicle crash east of downtown Colorado Springs Sunday morning, according to Colorado Springs police.
Just before 6:30 a.m., police responded to the intersection of North Union Boulevard and East Platte Avenue, just north of Memorial Park, for a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle.
Witnesses told police that the motorcycle may have run a red light and the rider was not wearing a helmet, police said. The motorcyclist was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
No other injuries were reported in the incident. Officials closed the intersection from the time of the crash until around 11:10 a.m., police reported.