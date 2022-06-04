A man is dead following a crash in Fountain Saturday after he lost control of the motorcycle he was driving while trying to perform an illegal maneuver on the road, officials with Fountain police announced.
Around 1:20 p.m., police were dispatched to a crash in the area of Squirrel Creek and Shumway roads. Police then discovered the motorcyclist dead. Investigation revealed the motorcyclist was traveling west on Squirrel Creek when he attempted an illegal move into the right shoulder to pass a vehicle, where he lost control of the bike and crashed, according to officials.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, but speed is. Police also learned the motorcycle was reported stolen in Colorado Springs.
The roadway was closed for about three hours for police investigation.