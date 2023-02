A motorcycle rider was killed in a single-vehicle crash in northeast Colorado Springs on Monday, according to police.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. near North Academy Boulevard and Entrada Way, officials said. Responding officers found the rider dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that the motorist was likely driving at a high rate of speed when they lost control of the bike and hit a light pole.

The rider’s name, age and gender were not released.