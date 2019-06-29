A motorcyclist injured in a crash Monday died at an area hospital Friday, the third traffic fatality of the city in just over a week.
Christian Ward, 26, died after suffering serious injuries in a the Monday crash near the intersection of South Circle Drive and Verde Drive. Police say the Colorado Springs resident was driving south on Circle when he lost control of his motorcycle.
The police said that speed was a factor in the crash.
Ward's death is the 21st traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year, and the second motorcyclist killed in just over a week. At this time in 2018, there were 23 traffic fatalities.
On June 21, 29-year-old Nathaniel Thomas was killed after a pickup truck collided with his motorcycle. The driver, Sundgaard, 55, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide and is suspected of drunken driving, police said.
The next day, 11-year-old Jacob Coates was riding a battery-powered Razor motorcycle when he ran through a red light at South Academy Boulevard and Pace Drive just before 9 p.m., police said. He was struck and killed by an SUV.
The latest deaths are a tragic start to what the Colorado Department of Transportation calls the "100 Deadliest Days" of the year on the roads.
The three months between Memorial Day and Labor Day have the most fatalities out of any other year, the state Transportation Department reported. They are largely due to more cars on the road, an increase in motorcyclists, teen drivers and a historical increase in impaired driving, the agency said in a news release.