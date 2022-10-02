A popular motorcycle charity ride is back on, but with a new location. A year after organizers canceled the annual High Country Toy Run in Colorado Springs, the event returns to the area on Sunday. It begins 11 a.m. at the Walmart at 4425 Venetucci Blvd. in Fountain. The event supplies toys to children in El Paso and Teller counties while benefiting Toys for Tots and Santa's Workshop at Fort Carson. The ride ends at Anchors Country Bar, 606 S. Santa Fe Ave. Participants are asked to donate one new unwrapped toy. For every year - but 2015 -since 1988, the toy run took place in Colorado Springs. It was canceled last year because organizers couldn't get a police escort for the expected 1,000 motorcycle riders.