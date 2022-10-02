The rumbling of hundreds of motorcycles could be heard for miles on Sunday as the 35th annual High Country Toy Run rolled through downtown Colorado Springs, carrying thousands of toys for kids in El Paso, Teller and Elbert counties.
The police-escorted convoy has made its thunderous gift run every year – except one – since 1988. The event was cancelled in 2015 because organizers couldn’t get enough police support for its 1,000 bikers.
Multiple biker groups, churches, and businesses participate in the yearly toy drive, which also benefits Toys for Tots and Santa’s Workshop at Fort Carson.
A weather forecast calling for thunderstorms reduced this year’s turnout, but more than 500 riders made the run from Pikes Peak Harley Davidson on Nevada Avenue to Cowboys Night Club on North Tejon Street, according to Pastor Jayme Pezoldt of Pikes Peak Biker’s Church.
“When it comes to a toy run, we can draw a crowd, because we all want every kid to get a toy for Christmas,” Pezoldt said. “The weather might have scared a few people off, but we’ll still have thousands of toys for the kids in El Paso, Elbert and Teller counties.”
Each participant is asked to bring one new, unwrapped toy for donation, but many bikers brought more than one, and some brought several.
“Some bring 10 or 20 toys,” Pezoldt said. “Some bring a loadful.”
The ride concluded with an after-party at Cowboys, but the group was too large to contain within a single nightclub. Scores of leather-clad revelers spilled out on to Tejon Street, waving and cheering for mesmerized passersby.
“You don’t get this many bikers together too often, outside of a rally,” said “Kokomo Joe,” a rider with the Pikes Peak chapter of the Harley Owners’ Group. “But when you think about it, this is a rally. We’re rallying for kids.”
The toy drive serves more than just Colorado Springs, Pezoldt said.
“We take toys to Peyton, Calhan, Miami-Yoder, Ellicott, Cripple Creek – you name it,” she said. “We thousands of kids every year, and we love it.”
The real work comes after Sunday’s festivities, according to organizers. Thousands of toys have to be collected, sorted, and marked for delivery, Pezoldt said.
“We’ve got some busy days ahead of us,” she said.
But for the Biker’s Church, it’s a labor of love. Because of Sunday’s mobile toy drive, needy children across three counties will wake up Christmas morning to a present with their name on it, and that makes it all worthwhile, Pezoldt said.
“Every child deserves to have a merry Christmas,” she said. “And we’re going to provide one for as many kids as we can.”