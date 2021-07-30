Colorado State Patrol shut down one lane of southbound Interstate 25 near Mesa Ridge Parkway after a semi truck and a motorcycle collided.
The rider of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital with critical injuries, Colorado State Patrol said.
Troopers responded to several reports of the crash at around 8:20 p.m., some of which gave different accounts of the crash than others. As of around 10 p.m., troopers were still sorting out the circumstances of the crash, but said that at some point a semi truck and a motorcycle collided, and the truck continued driving.
As of around 10 p.m., troopers were still working to locate the truck and to determine whether or not its driver knew they had hit the motorcycle rider.
Colorado State Patrol said troopers were still on scene collecting evidence, which was why the lane was still closed.