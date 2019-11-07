DENVER — Twelve people have been arrested and will likely face charges related to the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act (COCCA) after local law enforcement and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) executed 19 search warrants around the Denver metro area early Thursday.
The ATF, Denver Police and Denver District Attorney's office held a briefing on the case Thursday afternoon.
"I can confirm that some of those arrested do have ties to motorcycle gangs," said Special Agent in Charge David Booth with the Denver Division of the ATF.
Two of the 19 locations was in Lakewood, and a third location was in the 3200 block of Navajo Street in Denver, according to ATF spokesperson Matthew Deasharo.
A 9NEWS crew saw agents going in and out of the Hells Angels clubhouse on Navajo Street Thursday morning. Booth confirmed they were at that location and that the warrants involved at least two motorcycle gangs, but declined to specifically name Hells Angels as one of them. When pressed by reporters for more information, he mentioned the group.
Other search warrants were executed in the Denver metro area, Colorado Springs and Weld County.
