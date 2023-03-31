One person is dead following a motorcycle crash Thursday night in northeast Colorado Springs, according to police.

Police said at around 6:50 p.m., their dispatchers received a call from a person who witnessed a motorcycle lose control and strike the center median while traveling eastbound near the 6800 block of Stetson Hills Boulevard.

Emergency personnel who responded found the driver dead in the middle of the road, according to police.

The Police Department said the motorcycle appeared to be traveling eastbound on Stetson Hills when the driver lost control and struck the median after failing to navigate a slight curve in the road.

Officials said the road was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.