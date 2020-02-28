A man is in critical condition late Friday after being thrown from a motorcycle in Fountain, according to police.

The crash was reported about 5:40 p.m. on Colorado 16 near U.S. 87. Investigators say the motorcyclist lost control while riding in the shoulder of the road, then hit a guardrail on westbound CO-16. The man, whose identity has not been released, was thrown from the motorcycle, police said.

Westbound lanes of CO-16 were closed between U.S. 87 and Bandley Drive for several hours.

Anyone with information or witnessed the crash is asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center at 719-390-5555. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867.