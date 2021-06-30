All southbound lanes of travel on I-25 were closed by Colorado Springs police Wednesday afternoon after a motorcycle went down near Cimarron St.
At around 7:45 p.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted that I-25 had been closed between Cimarron St. and Nevada Ave., and that emergency crews were on scene.
I-25 SB: Road closed between Exit 141 - US 24; Cimarron Street and Exit 140 - CO 115; Nevada Avenue. Due to crash. Alternate route advised. Watch for emergency crews. https://t.co/JcyhU8T9Ha— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) July 1, 2021
Lt. Cari Graves said the person riding the motorcycle had been seriously injured in the crash, and had been transported to a local hospital.
That motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the accident, and police said southbound I-25 was closed at Tejon St. so they could conduct a "major crash investigation."
"He wiped out, and he's at the hospital with serious injuries, that's what we know," Graves said.
People traveling in that area should plan to detour around the crash using the on and off ramps of the I-25/Cimarron interchange, which was completed as the second-largest construction project in the history of the city in the fall of 2017.