A Colorado Springs man whose mini-bike collided with an SUV on Nov. 22 died of his injuries four days later, according to police.
Christopher Sigfrid , 30, was heading east on South Chelton Road, and crossing the Delta Drive intersection, when his small motorcycle hit an SUV that was turning onto Delta Drive from the other side of Chelton, police said.
Because of the bike’s small size, and the fact that it did not have a headlight, the SUV driver did not see Sigfrid before the collision, police reported. They said Sigfrid was not wearing a helmet.
Paramedics rushed Sigfrid to a nearby hospital, where he died on Nov. 26, according to police.
Police said they do not believe impairment or excessive speed were factors in the crash. No charges have been filed.
Sigfrid is the 45th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year, police said.