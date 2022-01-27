Letecia Stauch, accused of killing her stepson, 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, and dumping his remains in Florida, is due back in court Thursday afternoon.

Stauch, 38, is due in court for a motions hearing, after a hearing set for Jan. 13 was continued. Stauch is accused of first-degree murder, along with child abuse resulting in death, tampering with a body, and tampering with physical evidence.

Defense attorney Josh Tolini said the hearing was continued because he was out sick that week.

Thursday’s hearing falls on the two-year anniversary of Gannon’s death.

Authorities believe Gannon was killed sometime after 2 p.m. on Jan. 27, 2020.

Check back here for updates on the hearing.