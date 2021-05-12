A candlelight vigil for the six people killed after a gunman opened fire at a birthday party in eastern Colorado Springs is scheduled for Thursday.
Organization Mothers of Murdered Youth will hold the event from 6 to 8 p.m. at the entrance Canterbury Mobile Home Park, 3020 S. Powers Blvd, Jennifer Romero, the organization's founder, said.
Romero said the vigil would be a time for the community to gather, pray and talk. She requested those who attend the vigil bring their own candle to ensure there is an ample supply for all attendees.
The vigil will honor the victims, all members of an extended family:
Joana Cruz, 52
Jose Gutierrez, 21
Melvin Perez, 30
Mayra Ibarra De Perez, 33
Sandra Ibarra-Perez, 28
Jose Ibarra, 26
Police said the shooting — the deadliest in the city's history — was an act of domestic violence.
During a news conference Tuesday, police identified the shooter, Teodoro Macias of Colorado Springs, as a boyfriend to one of the victims boyfriend who was angry after he wasn't invited to a family gathering Sunday night. He arrived at the home and began shooting, killing six people before turning the gun on himself.
Jessica Snouwaert contributed to this report.