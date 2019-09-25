The crime victim’s advocacy organization, Mothers of Murdered Youth, hosted more than 80 people Wednesday for the National Day of Remembrance — an event the organization’s leaders hoped would bring people together.
The annual observance was started by the Parents of Murdered Children, after the founder’s 19-year-old daughter was murdered on Sept. 25, 1978. The day was designated by Congress in 2007.
Wednesday, MOMY invited families and friends of homicide victims to speak about their loved ones at Life Church in Colorado Springs. Law enforcement representatives from the Colorado Springs Police Department, Fountain Police Department, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and the 4th District Attorney’s Office spoke at the event.
On the church’s altar, sat a mural of dozens of photos of homicide victims. Among them were Colorado Springs teens Natalie Cano-Partida and Derek Greer, who were killed in 2017, and Jordan Coleman, killed in 2018.
“It’s surreal ...” said sheriff’s Lt. Mitch Mihalko. “You can see the anguish and the pain ... most of our cops get into this because of the victims. To share in that, break bread here, hear the stories and see the faces, it’s surreal.”
An estimated 14,249 people are murdered nationwide each year, reads the Parents of Murdered Youth website. That’s a murder every 36.9 minutes.
In 2018, violent crime in Colorado rose by nearly 8% from the previous year, but the number of homicides decreased by about 3%, according to Colorado Bureau of Investigation data.
Colorado Springs police reported 38 homicides in 2018, surpassing the previous record of 32 set in 2011 and 2017. Combined with nine homicides reported by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — its second deadliest year — and two in Fountain, 49 people across the county lost their lives in stabbings, shootings or other violence.
This year, there have been 17 homicides in Colorado Springs and four in unincorporated El Paso County. The last three homicides in the city were teenagers.
“For a lot of these families, law enforcement was a tremendous help in those cases,” said MOMY board member Clifton Turner. “Law enforcement would love to be able to solve every single case as quickly as possible. Not every family and every homicide gets that.”
El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder made his ninth appearance at the event Wednesday.
“We take these losses to heart just like you,” Elder said to the crowd. “We don’t feel the loss, but we feel the pain. ... We will never stop working for you and your loved ones.”