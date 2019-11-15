A Highlands Ranch mother will spend the rest of her life in prison after she was found guilty of throwing her newborn daughter over her neighbor's fence, leaving the helpless child to die.
In August, Camille Wasinger-Konrad, 26, was convicted by a Douglas County jury of first-degree murder, murder by a person in a position of trust, and tampering with evidence for the Jan. 2, 2018 incident, according to a news release from the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office. Friday she was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
According to prosecutors, the newborn baby was lying on her neighbor's deck in the January cold for 948 minutes before she was found by the person who lived in the house. By then it was too late.
