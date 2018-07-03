A 9-year-old girl who drowned in December spent nearly 10 minutes at the bottom of Hotel Elegante’s indoor pool before a staff member noticed her, the mother claims in a lawsuit filed against the hotel.
An attorney for the mother of Yevaeh Patrick Moon argues in the lawsuit that the Colorado Springs hotel failed to enforce a safety rule that could have prevented the girl’s death and that Lynthia Washington, who was caring for the girl, should have been watching her.
The pool attendant saw Yevaeh and a friend enter the pool area unattended but did not stop them, despite a policy that requires adult supervision of children her age, says the suit, filed June 21 in 4th Judicial District Court.
“At this point, I want to see everyone who let her down in that moment held accountable, basically,” mother Chevon Patrick told The Gazette. “I just want people to have to answer for their actions in that moment.”
The complaint, which also names Washington as a defendant, asks for damages including “noneconomic losses for wrongful death and personal injuries” but does not specify an amount.
A notice to the city and El Paso County about a week before the filing, though, cited a claim for damages “in excess of $350,000” for emergency responders’ failure to respond in a timely manner and “failure to provide the necessary lifesaving procedures upon arrival at the scene and during transportation.”
Hotel Elegante General Manager Ed Okvath declined to comment on the litigation. He had told The Gazette after the tragedy that the hotel would review its pool policies, although he declined to say Tuesday any rules or protocols had been changed.
The notice made by Breckenridge lawyer Meredith Quinlivan prompted a city response that an investigation found “no evidence of negligence” by the city’s Fire Department, which was called to the hotel.
Emergency responders were at the hotel within minutes after the 911 call, says a June 26 letter by claims adjuster Betsy Meyer. “Both AMR (American Medical Response) and CSFD (Colorado Springs Fire Department) are staffed with advanced life support paramedics. In review of all available facts, we regret to advise you we are unable to give your client’s damages any consideration.”
The county was not involved, as the drowning occurred in the city, county spokesman Dave Rose said.
Quinlivan said she and her client have not decided whether to sue the city or county, but the notice was sent to meet a deadline for damages claims.
She said she’s awaiting documentation, including the 911 call recording and dispatch notes, so she can compare those with the policies and procedures for the emergency responders and see if any rules were violated or if the protocols don’t meet industry standards. But she said she and her client won’t get those records until after a criminal case against Washington is resolved.
Washington was charged in early March with child abuse — negligently causing death, a felony punishable by up to 12 years in prison. She waived a court hearing in early May to continue plea negotiations and is to return to court July 11 for a disposition hearing. Her attorney did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.
Washington was staying at the hotel, at 2886 S. Circle Drive, and agreed to host a sleepover for two granddaughters and Yevaeh. She didn’t accompany Yevaeh and one of the granddaughters to the pool, later telling authorities they had left about 8 p.m. and she intended to check on them within 10 minutes, an arrest affidavit says.
The pool — with no lifeguard, a steep drop-off from the shallow side to the deep end and no rope or flotation device separating the two — constituted an “unreasonably dangerous condition,” the suit says.
The lawsuit says a hotel employee saw the girls enter the pool area. Yevaeh jumped into the deep end near the 9-foot marker and immediately began to struggle. After about five minutes, she “failed to resurface,” the complaint says.
Her friend asked the pool attendant to help look for her about 8:14 p.m. The attendant saw Yevaeh at the bottom of the pool and consulted a manager at the front desk, who advised other staff members to call 911 before she returned to the pool with the attendant to pull the girl out.
Another hotel guest performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on Yevaeh to no avail.
An AMR ambulance arrived within 1 minute and 38 seconds, say data provided by the ambulance company and confirmed with the Fire Department.
“That is a very fast response time,” said Scott Lenn, AMR’s regional director.
AMR’s responses to other emergencies have been late, prompting the company to pay more than $300,000 in penalties last year to the city and county for more than 4,200 instances of failing to meet required response times.
Fire crews arrived at the hotel within about four minutes of receiving the call, said Jim Webber, the Fire Department’s ambulance contract administrator.
An AMR “patient care report” shows responders took just under two minutes to get to the girl’s side after arriving at the hotel. Quinlivan said she suspects the delay might have been because pool entrances were padlocked.
“We’re talking about the life of a child who’s not breathing. Every second counts,” Quinlivan said.
Emergency responders also performed CPR and administered oxygen, and Yevaeh was taken to a hospital at 8:32 p.m., the AMR report shows.
She was pronounced dead at the hospital, police reported.
Chevon remembers her daughter as a silly and loving fourth-grader who attended French Elementary School.
The girl befriended those who were being bullied at school, Chevon said, and helped with her mother’s cancer treatments before she was in remission.
One of her brothers described Yevaeh as a “girly-girl” who loved princess accessories, nail polish and makeup.
She loved to cook, offering to fry bacon and eggs for her family in the mornings and baking cookies and pastries from scratch. Chevon said they spent a lot of time together in the kitchen.
“She was my little sous chef,” said the mother, who moved to Denver after her daughter’s death.
Contact the writer: 636-0108