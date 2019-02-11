The case mother of a toddler who shot himself with an unsecured gun has pleaded not guilty and will be going to trial this summer.
A judge ruled late last month that there was enough evidence against Melissa Adamson for the case to proceed. Monday, Adamson said she was not guilty in her son's death. The judge set her trial date for June 18.
Adamson's 2-year-old son Lohki died in October after getting a hold of his mother's gun, which had been left in a home office. Arrest papers allege Adamson had argued with her meth dealer and was concerned the dealer was going to stop by her home in the Stratmoor area south of Colorado Springs. She allegedly loaded her weapon and left it out so she could easily get to it. Tragically, her son could easily get to it too.
