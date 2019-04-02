MANZANOLA • Authorities are investigating why an SUV carrying a mother and her two young daughters plunged into the Arkansas River on Sunday night.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and other agencies are looking into possible child abuse in the incident off Colorado 207 near this town about 50 miles east of Pueblo. No charges have been filed.
A passerby reported the event, and emergency responders rescued the girls, ages 8 and 10, and took them to a hospital. The mother, whose name hasn't been released, was found outside of the vehicle and also was taken to a hospital. All three are expected to survive.