With the victim's infant inside, a juvenile thief crashed a stolen car near the Broadmoor Towne Center in Colorado Springs Tuesday evening, Colorado Springs, police said.
The whole thing had a happy ending, with the baby unharmed and the thief in handcuffs, but it was briefly every parents nightmare.
Police say they were called just after 5 p.m. on a reported car theft in the 1000 block of Rice Drive. The mother left her 3-month-old inside a running car while she went inside a business in the 1800 block of South Nevada Avenue. While in the store, she saw a person walk up to the vehicle and try to open the driver's side door, officers said.
The mother bolted out of the store, but the thief slipped inside the vehicle and drove away with the child still buckled inside, police said.
Another driver in the parking lot saw the mother chasing after her car and gave her a lift, officers said.
As the Good Samaritan and the mother pursued, the thief jumped out of the moving car with the child still buckled inside. The thief managed to run, but the car crashed into a parked vehicle.
The baby was unharmed and the mother was reunited with her child and recovered her car, police said.
Police found the juvenile suspect using a drone, officers said.