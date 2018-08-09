After months of fighting to save her daughter from the throes of heroin addiction, Gail Sistrunk said she won a small victory Tuesday when a judge ordered Carla Pena to in-patient drug rehabilitation as a condition of her bond.
Pena, 29, leaves Thursday for a California facility.
“I am so grateful to the judge,” Sistrunk said of 15th Judicial District Judge Michael Davidson. “There is no guarantee this will save my daughter’s life, but it is a guarantee that that judge did his best effort to help me do my best effort to save her.
“This is what should be happening all over the country,” Sistrunk said.
Sistrunk has been fighting to get her daughter into rehab since early summer, when Pena suffered an illness brought on by suspected dirty heroin and underwent heart surgery. Complicating things, Sistrunk said, Pena’s then-boyfriend Kyle Monson allegedly continued feeding her daughter heroin, even in the hospital.
The allegations were detailed in a lawsuit Sistrunk and ex-husband Carlos Pena Jr. filed against Monson in June, seeking damages for his “monstrous actions” toward Pena and “cruel taunting and threats” toward Sistrunk. Monson, 25, has not responded to the allegations, records show.
When contacted about the lawsuit last month, Monson hung up on a Gazette reporter. He is being held in the Prowers County Jail on suspicion of possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia stemming from a July 30 incident, court records show.
Pena is barred from contacting him, according to the court order.
Sistrunk said she filed the lawsuit to hold suspected drug dealers and enablers such as Monson accountable and to help end the heroin epidemic plaguing the country.
More than 100 states, cities, counties and parents have filed lawsuits against prescription drugmakers they say flooded the market with powerful painkillers that led to the opioid addiction crisis. Drug overdoses have skyrocketed, with The National Institute on Drug Abuse estimating a spike of more than 600 percent since the early 2000s.
But Sistrunk’s lawsuit may be the first in which a citizen is suing another citizen over addiction, her attorney Peter Krumholz previously told The Gazette.
“Once I get to the (rehab) facility, I think I’ll collapse,” Sistrunk said of her exhaustive efforts to get her daughter help. The Wyoming resident has been staying in Pueblo since June to be closer to Pena. “I don’t think that without your article, without my screaming … without making an absolutely menace of myself that this would have happened. That’s a shame.”
Though Pena had told The Gazette she didn’t need rehab, calling herself “a functioning addict,” Sistrunk said her daughter didn’t fight the judge’s decision, an encouraging sign that “this is the beginning of a new life for her.”
Pena could not be reached Tuesday. She remains in Prowers County jail on suspicion of stealing $100,000 to $1 million in the form of a lottery ticket. Monson is a co-defendant in that case.
Sistrunk said there is “still a long row to hoe” in Pena’s recovery. She plans to let her daughter “heal” at the California facility but also promises, “I won’t be far from her.”
In the meantime, Sistrunk says, she’ll take the small victory, and she’ll continue pursuing justice against Monson.