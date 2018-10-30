The mother of a 2-year-old boy who was shot and killed earlier this month at a home south of Colorado Springs was taken into custody Tuesday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said.
Melissa Adamson, 32, was arrested on suspicion of child abuse resulting in death. She posted a $10,000 bail and was released.
The shooting was reported about 5:20 p.m. Oct. 21 in the 1500 block of Hartford Street, said Jacqueline Kirby, spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office. The boy, who was in his mother's arms when deputies arrived, died at a hospital.
The Sheriff's Office has not announced how he was shot or by whom, but his death is not considered a homicide.