After a wet start to the season, summer is expected to come to its unofficial end in Colorado Springs with little chance of rain.

The National Weather Service in Pueblo forecasts sunny to mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s for much of Labor Day weekend. NWS Pueblo also forecasts wind speeds will remain relatively mild, which is good news for those planning to attend the city’s annual Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival that runs Saturday through Monday.

On Saturday, expect a high near 92 after an overnight low around 63 with winds 5 mph to 15 mph. Calm conditions, including low wind speeds, are required for balloon ascension.

Sunday will open to sunny skies for early-morning take-offs before a 10% chance of showers rolls in after noon. Conditions are expected to clear by the evening, and temperatures and wind speeds will look similar to Saturday.

Labor Day will sit at a 90-degree high and mostly clear conditions after an overnight low around 55. Wind speeds could pick up to 15-20 mph in the afternoon.

Those mostly sunny conditions are a far cry from where Colorado Springs began this summer. Funnel clouds and regular hailstorms characterized much of the season. The area’s total precipitation in May was more than twice the monthly average at 5.22 inches. The month of June saw 9.62 inches of precipitation, more than four times higher than the monthly average, becoming the wettest month ever in Colorado Springs.

Although precipitation levels tapered off as summer wore on, the early-season boost of rainfall was enough to pull El Paso County out of a drought. At the beginning of the year, 97.26% of the county was experiencing abnormally dry conditions, and 80.03% was in a moderate drought. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s drought monitor, this is El Paso County’s fourth-wettest year in at least the past 129 years.