Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Tevin Deontae Morris — age 26, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery with intent to kill, maim and wound with weapon.
Jeshua Dempsy Pivaral-Lopez — age 32, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 290 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of child prostitution and exploitation of a child.
Hale Poloa — age 20, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, strangulation, false imprisonment, child abuse and harassment.
Jacob Michael Riese — age 38, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 165 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of trespass auto with intent to commit crime, criminal impersonation, theft, false reporting and controlled substance.
Erika Beverly Sanchez — age 30, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of motor vehicle theft, attempt to influence, criminal impersonation, theft, ID theft and controlled substance.
Miguel Ulice Solis-Zuniga — age 27, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of leaving scene of accident involving death, failure to report accident and driving under restraint.
Marshunn Antonio Anderson — age 26, 6 feet tall, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery with real/simulated weapon.
Ryan Lee Cross — age 39, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of identity theft, forgery, motor vehicle theft, criminal impersonation, theft and habitual criminal.
Wyatt Joseph Dyer — age 25, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 136 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft, alter/removal of VIN, weapon possession by previous offender, controlled substance, trespass auto with intent and theft.
Jourdain Cain Dmajian Espinoza — age 24, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 215 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of robbery and theft.
Kristina Marie Loew — age 37, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 115 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of burglary, trespass, contraband, controlled substance, theft, providing false information to a pawnbroker, motor vehicle theft, aggravated robbery with intent to kill/wound with deadly weapon and assault causing serious bodily injury with deadly weapon.
John Anthony Eloy Madrid — age 20, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 185 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft, controlled substance, driving under the influence, leaving scene of accident with injury, driving under restraint and careless driving.
Timothy Thomas — age 28, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of criminal impersonation, theft, criminal mischief and motor vehicle theft.
Jonathan Jerome Williams — age 44, 6 feet, 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault causing injury with deadly weapon.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays):
277-M18817, 277-C18743, 277-M18856, 277-C18977, 277-C18926, 277-C15384, 277-M19033, 277-M19030, 277-M18962, 277-M19110, 277-M19149