Nearly all El Paso County schools are planning to shift to in-person learning almost exclusively — this despite the fact that nearly a third of the county's COVID outbreaks from Jan. 4 - Feb. 11 occurred at K-12 schools.
Local schools moving away from remote and hybrid learning are citing the state's COVID-19 dial, which recommends in-person learning at most levels and allows it at all levels. As of Sunday the county was in level yellow, with an incidence rate up 10% over the past week and the rate of those testing positive hovering just above 5%, the ceiling recommended by the World Health Organization for communities wishing to reopen.
The state’s recommendations for schools vary vastly from guidelines recently issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which generally recommend hybrid or virtual instruction under the levels of COVID community prevalence currently seen in El Paso County.
District officials cite a downward trend in positive cases and minimal student-to-student transmission among elementary school students as two reasons for returning to in-person learning.
However, county data show that of the 60 outbreaks that occurred between Jan. 4 and Feb. 11, 17 took place at K-12 schools, and five happened at childcare centers, said Phoebe Lostroh, a Colorado College microbiology professor with a history of accurate El Paso County virus projections.
“So the largest proportion of outbreaks is at facilities for children,” she said.
Additionally, metrics suggest that the county's COVID levels began rising again last week and now appear to be holding relatively steady, versus dropping.
Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 is set to nearly return to full in-person learning March 8, with the only exceptions being middle and high school students, who will attend in-person four days a week. District 11 will return to full in-person learning March 10. Academy School District 20 will return middle and high school students to a four-day-a-week schedule beginning March 15. District 49 will return all students to a full in-person learning schedule on March 29. All districts are allowing those who prefer remote learning to remain in such a learning mode this school year.
The following is what is known about COVID-19 incidence and quarantines in the region’s largest school districts, according to the dashboards on their websites:
Colorado Springs School District 11 currently has 28 positive coronavirus cases, 19 of which are in elementary schools. For more information, see the district dashboard at www.d11.org/coviddashboard.
Academy School District 20’s dashboard doesn’t show information on current positive cases, but it does show that there have been 474 total cases so far. Sixty-five students/staff members are currently in isolation, and 1,066 are in quarantine district-wide. To learn more, go to asd20-covid-19-dashboard.netlify.app.
Lewis-Palmer District 38 has 34 current positive cases, for a school-year total of 150, according to its data. It has 440 active quarantines. To visit the district’s dashboard, go to www.lewispalmer.org/Page/14024.
Widefield District 3’s website does not show information on current COVID-19 cases, but it does show 227 positive cases and 10 outbreaks since the school year began.
District 49’s dashboard does not show the number of active positives, but it does say that 220 of its students were quarantined in the month of February. The district’s dashboard can be seen at https://d49.app.envisio.com/corporate/performance_analytics/published/zr2fEv.
Harrison School District 2 has had 173 total positive cases according to its dashboard. Of those, 82 — nearly half — were in its elementary schools. To learn more, visit www.hsd2.org/Page/4341.
Cheyenne Mountain School District 12’s website shows that it has had 128 positive cases since the school year began.
Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 has seen 33 positive cases in students from Jan. 11-Feb. 26, as far as it is aware, according to its website, and 37 cases in staff from Dec. 19-Feb. 26. It does not have a data dashboard like many other districts.
Manitou Springs School District 14 does not disclose any district-specific COVID-19 data on its website.
Gazette Editor Erin Prater contributed to this report.