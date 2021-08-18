More than 60% of El Paso County’s paved roads and 45% of its rural roads are in poor shape or need reconstructing, according to a recent Public Works report detailing county road conditions.

Of the more than 1,100 centerline miles of paved roads the county maintains, 21% are in poor condition, with worn and distressed pavement, eroding edges and potholes beginning to form, El Paso County Public Works Executive Director Kevin Mastin told county commissioners last week. Another 41% of paved roads across the county are worse, requiring reconstruction due to potholes, cracking and lane erosion.

Centerline miles, calculated by drawing a line down the center of the length of any given road regardless of the number of lanes it has, are a standard measurement the department uses to determine maintenance and road preservation costs, Mastin said.

Additionally, 12% of the county’s paved roads are in fair condition, with only moderate distress and slight cracking; 15% are satisfactory, with little distress and no potholes or cracks; and 11% are in good condition — new or resurfaced roads with no distress, according to a department presentation.

The county also maintains over 1,000 centerline miles of gravel roads, 15% of which are in poor condition, with significant rippling called washboarding, inadequate surfaces and poor drainage, Mastin said. Another 30% of the county’s gravel roads need reconstructing because of inadequate surfaces and drainage, and washboarding that has rendered the road non-drivable.

According to the presentation, 20% of the county’s gravel roads are in fair condition with moderate washboarding and mostly satisfactory drainage; 25% are considered satisfactory, with little to no washboarding, moderately stable surfaces and satisfactory drainage; and 10% are in good shape, with a stable surface, no washboarding and satisfactory drainage.

“It’s important to note that even though a road might need reconstruction it doesn’t mean it’s unsafe to travel on,” Mastin said by phone this week. “But the materials can start depleting. If we can get them maintained and keep roads from falling into such condition they need reconstructing — which is when the materials have failed — that’s where we want to be.”

Increased road use and rapidly changing weather are the biggest causes of wear and tear on local roads, Mastin said.

“Because of growth in the county we’re seeing a significant increase in the amount of traffic, including on our gravel roads, and that’s causing the roads to deteriorate faster,” he said. “Our environmental conditions are unique, too. We live in a place where we could have snowstorms and ice one day, then two days later bright sunshine. If you have cracks in your road, that moisture is going to get in those cracks and deteriorate the road surface.”

Road maintenance and repair is expensive but still significantly lower than the cost to reconstruct the roads, Mastin said. The department “stretches every penny” of its roughly $37.1 million annual operating budget on roads as well as fleet maintenance, engineering, stormwater and other work the department is responsible for, he said.

For example, it costs about $55 to purchase one ton of asphalt to repair between 20 and 30 potholes, Mastin said. Last year, the department had more than 900 requests for pothole repairs across the county.

Filling in cracks and laying down black top on paved roads can cost between $10,000 and $275,000 per centerline mile, while regular grading on gravel roads costs between $2,000 and $5,000 per centerline mile.

Costs balloon when roads require reconstruction. To repair a rural road the county spends about $500,000 per centerline mile, and around $5 million per centerline mile to reconstruct urban roads. The cost skyrockets on urban roads because they require curbs, gutters and drainage and must also comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, a law prohibiting discrimination based on disability, Mastin said.

Maintenance and repair costs can also fluctuate based on the actual condition of the road and how much work it needs, he said. Unexpected repairs, for example, could drive up the bill.

“It’s one thing to say we want to rebuild this road, but it may not be as simple as it looks because of the DNA of that road,” Mastin told commissioners.

If the department receives additional funds its first priority is to maintain paved roads because it’s easier and less costly to keep roads in satisfactory or better condition than it is to repair roads in poor or failing condition, he said.

Other priorities include safety and intersection improvements, reconstructive paving and converting gravel roads to paved roads, which are less expensive to maintain.

Mastin said his department is exploring options that may drive down maintenance costs on gravel roads, like new material that can be mixed with other gravel types to create harder road surfaces and transform gravel roads into paved roads.

“If the technology can do what they say it does, it could change the entire dynamic of our gravel road maintenance program,” Mastin said.

The county is also considering a November ballot question that, if voters approve, would use $15 million in excess government revenue to fund road infrastructure projects and deferred parks maintenance.

Residents can still offer input on the possible question before commissioners vote on whether it will make it onto the ballot during the next hearing at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Centennial Hall, 200 S. Cascade Ave., in Colorado Springs.

For more information about how to attend or stream the meeting, or how to offer comments on the matter, visit elpasoco.com/public-invited-comment-tabor-ballot-proposal.