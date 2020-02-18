School districts across the Colorado Springs area are closed or starting late Tuesday morning thanks to the latest round of snow.
Snow showers were expected Monday night and into Tuesday morning in the Pikes Peak region, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, and Mother Nature delivered.
Click here for the updated list of delays and closings. Among the several school districts closed Tuesday: District 49, Lewis-Palmer District 38, Manitou Springs District 14, Academy District 20, Colorado Springs District 11, Harrison District 2 and Cheyenne Mountain District 12. The Air Force Academy also is closed.
Click here for the latest statewide road conditions from CDOT.
Click here for current traffic conditions around Colorado Springs.
8:50 a.m. The following snow totals were recorded by the National Weather Service Office in Pueblo:
Air Force Academy — 6 inches
Northeast Fountain — 5 inches
Peterson Air Force Base — 4 inches
Southeast Colorado Springs — 4.5 inches
Falcon — 3.2 inches
Northwest Black Forest — 2.4 inches
West southwest Woodland Park — 2 inches
8:50 a.m. Peterson Air Force Base and Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station are closed. Essential personnel are still required to report.
8:25 a.m. Snow is expected to taper off by early afternoon, according to Gazette news partner KKTV. Tuesday's high in Colorado Springs will be near 26 and slick road conditions are likely, predicts KKTV meteorologist Sydney Jackson.
Snow will taper off in the next few hours. Watch for slick spots! pic.twitter.com/7BRScZO8xJ— Sydney Jackson (@kktvSydney) February 18, 2020
8:20 a.m. Schriever Air Force Base and the Air Force Academy are closed for non-essential personnel. There is delayed reporting for Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station and Peterson Air Force Base. See the latest closures, here.
More snow and school closures. #cowx @csgazette pic.twitter.com/sM5ltqREWQ— Jerry Herman (@coloherman) February 18, 2020
Colorado Springs is on accident alert status, according to police, meaning anyone involved in a crash that doesn't involve drugs, alcohol, major damage or injury should exchange names and phone numbers.
Southeast Colorado Springs had 4.5 inches of snow by early Tuesday morning, according to Gazette news partner KKTV. About 4 inches was reported on the west side of Colorado Springs and at Peterson Air Force Base on the east side of the city.
Chances of snow continue Tuesday and Wednesday around Colorado Springs. Here's the forecast for the next few days from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday: Snow likely, mainly before 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Light southeast wind becoming south southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 10pm.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. South wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight.
Wednesday: A 30% chance of snow after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. North northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
Wednesday night: Snow, mainly before 11 p.m. Low around 13. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 28. South wind around 5 mph. Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Friday: A chance of rain and snow before 1 p.m., then a chance of rain between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.