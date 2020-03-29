There’s no escaping the impact of COVID-19 in Colorado, with a ‘stay-at-home’ order issued by Gov. Jared Polis this past week for the state’s 5.5-plus million residents. In attempt to see how Coloradans are doing and what they’re feeling amid the outbreak, more than 44,000 Coloradans were surveyed by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment with regard to COVID-19, asked questions about their fears, safety practices and employment, among other things.
Here’s how they responded:
How concerned are you about COVID-19?
More than 70% (71.9%) of surveyed Coloradans are ‘very concerned’ about the coronavirus, with approximately 96% of Coloradans having some level of concern. By contrast, 3.7% were concerned very little or not at all.
What do you think your chances are of getting sick from COVID-19?
While roughly a quarter of the surveyed Coloradans (24.4%) believe they’re “very likely” to contract COVID-19, 62.1% believe they’re “somewhat likely” to contract the virus. This means a total of 86.5% of Coloradans have some level of concern that they will personally contract COVID-19.
How often have you felt “nervous, anxious, or on edge” in the past two weeks?
As far as COVID-19’s impact on mental health goes, the virus has resulted in 32.2% of polled Coloradans experiencing nervousness and anxiety as a daily occurrence over the past two weeks. In total, 84% of polled Coloradans have found themselves experiencing these negative feelings at least a few days over the past two weeks.
What are your most trusted information sources?
When told to pick their three most-trusted information sources related to content about COVID-19, 81.9% of Coloradans selected “government websites,” 58.1% selected “news outlets,” and 44.6% selected government officials. The options with the least selections include “social media” with 12.8% of polled Coloradans picking this option, “political leader” at 10.3%, and “word of mouth” at 4.9%.
What precautions are you taking amid the outbreak?
When it comes to how COVID-19 is causing people to act differently, 97.5% of polled Coloradans reported washing hands more frequently, 96.8% are avoidng large gatherings, and 81.2% are canceling or not booking vacations. More than a third of Coloradans, 35%, also indicated that they were stockpiling food and household items. Nearly three-fourths of polled Coloradans were reporting into work from home, at 71.1%, with 7.4% of all respondents stating that they were now wearing a face mask while out.'
Would you get tested if you thought you had caught COVID-19?
When it comes to getting tested, 73.5% of polled Coloradans stated that they would seek a test should they exhibit symptoms of COVID-19. Of those that would get tested, top reasons include helping the health system build a better picture of the spread (86%), knowing whether or not they should isolate themselves from others (85.1%), and to make the health care system aware of their case in the event it turns critical (79.5%). Of those that responded that they would not seek testing (26.5%), top reasons included isolating regardless of test result (76.8%), wanting healthcare provider recommendations first (64.1%), uncertainty of meeting testing criteria (50.8%), and worry of exposing others during testing process (44.9%).
How has COVID-19 impacted you employment?
The outbreak of COVID-19 has had huge impacts for many in the workforce. When polled Coloradans were asked about the impacts they’ve seen, 42.5% had switched to work from home, 11.1% had their hours reduced, and 9.3% had temporarily lost their job, with an additional 1.3% reporting permanent job loss. Some Coloradans hadn’t seen changes at the time of the survey, with 27.1% reporting that the nature of their work had not changed.
A few things to note about demographics:
– 44,636 Coloradans took part in the survey
– The survey took place from March 22 to March 24.
– 32.1% of polled Coloradans self-reported an illness, chronic disease, or chronic condition that regular and ongoing treatment.
– The majority of responders were aged 30-39 (29.6%), though all ages responded.
– Hispanic and African American respondents were included in the survey, though these demographics were underrepresented.
– A majority of those surveyed identify as “suburban” – 53%- with “urban” and “rural” making up the rest.
See a full breakdown of the demographics here.