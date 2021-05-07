Emergency crews rushed a man to a local hospital after a he suffered two gunshot wounds during a shooting on the east side of Colorado Springs Friday morning, police said.
Colorado Springs police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Vehr Drive around 4:40 a.m. and found a man with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Officers did not find any suspects as of Friday morning, Natashia Kerr, the department's spokeswoman, said.
Police did not believe there was a threat to the community since, "preliminary evidence points to this being an isolated incident," Kerr said.