Voluntary evacuations for people and cattle began Friday afternoon after a small wildfire cropped up in northwest Colorado.
The blaze, dubbed the Morgan Creek fire, was burning an area estimated at around 75-100 acres near the Hinman Park Campground.
The fire, according to Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests staff, was traveling south-southeast by wind into the Mt. Zirkel Wilderness. Spokesman Jeff Arndt said that a “lot of resources” were helping fight the fire, but didn’t have an estimate on the firefighters or equipment on scene as of around 4 p.m.
The fire ignited while the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests were under Stage I fire restrictions, which began on June 16.
Check out the map for Seedhouse Road evacuations because of the recent fire. — Routt County, July 9, 2021
Drew Cosgrove, who works at the nearby Clark Store, said he started seeing smoke sometime just before 2 p.m., and that people from the community were making the climb to go assist those closest to the fire.
Several homes and small ranches — some of which need to evacuate cattle — were in the vicinity of the fire.
“It’s a lot of people,” Cosgrove said, estimating that the fire was close to the homes of around a quarter of the area’s residents.