The Morgan Creek fire devoured another 1,500 acres of land by Sunday evening, as winds stirred up columns of smoke and flames.
The uncontained fire blackened an estimated 3,414 acres, up from 1,920 acres Saturday, Hutson Vann, a public information officer for the Routt National Forest, said.
The blaze continued to move into the Mt. Zirkel Wilderness toward Floyd Peak and the areas already blackened by the Burn Ridge and Middle Fork fires, fire officials said. Many trails in the area were closed.
Routt County issued voluntary pre-evacuation notices for some area residents just west and northwest of the wildfire. No mandatory evacuations were issued as of Monday morning.
The blaze also prompted the U.S. Forest Service’s Routt unit to close a section of the Continental Divide Trail and trails, roads, and campgrounds throughout the Seedhouse corridor. Several forest roads are also closed around the fire, InciWeb, a fire information system, reported.
Officials urged hikers, bikers and other people touring the area to avoid closed sections of the region.
Around 140 firefighters battled the fire with some crews focused on protecting structurers near the western side of the fire. Vann said he was not sure what types of structures were threatened, but winds were "favorable" to give firefighters time and access to protect structures using tools such as sprinklers.
The fire is expected to see more growth Monday with hot dry conditions and winds gusting up to 20 mph, Vann said.
Smoke was visible along the Continental Divide in North Park as the fire consumed dead fuels and mixed conifer, according to InciWeb.
Air quality health advisories were issued for Steamboat Springs, Breckenridge, Leadville, Aspen, Gunnison, Montrose, Grand Junction and much of central Colorado, the Colorado Department of Health and Environment tweeted.
Smoky sunrise over Sunlight Mountain. Air Quality Health Advisory in effect for Steamboat Springs, Breckenridge, Leadville, Aspen, Gunnison, Montrose, Grand Junction and much of central Colorado. #MorganCreekFire_CO #cofire https://t.co/IdEB2BPVAw https://t.co/o2HSEEwqvs pic.twitter.com/ulv98nkGVB— CDPHE Air Pollution (@cdpheapcd) July 12, 2021
The fire was first reported Friday afternoon just south of the Hinman Park Campground, and while Routt County was under Stage I fire restrictions. According to Drew Cosgrove, who works near the fire, the blaze came after he saw lightning in the area the night before, but the Forest Service hasn’t yet said what started the blaze.
Esteban Candelaria contributed to this report.