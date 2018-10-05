Authorities seized more than $3 million worth of marijuana from suspected illegal grows in El Paso County, including in Colorado Springs, from July 1 through Sept. 30, the Sheriff's Office said.
Sheriff's Office and Colorado Springs police investigators seized 1,605 plants, which the Sheriff's Office valued at $1,000 per plant, and 435 pounds of processed pot, which the Sheriff's Office valued at $3,500 per pound.
During the busts, authorities made 10 arrests and also seized $61,470 in cash and seven guns, the Sheriff's Office said. In total, 26 search warrants were executed and 25 "knock and talks" were conducted.