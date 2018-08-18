Three men were arrested after law enforcement officers recovered more than $1 million worth of processed marijuana and marijuana plants at five east El Paso County homes, the Sheriff's Office said.
Emile Benitez, 48, and Yordis Rodriguez-Martinez, 34, were each arrested on suspicion of three counts of drug felony offenses relating to marijuana. Alfredo Arcaya-Gonzalez, 51, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of drug felony offenses relating to marijuana.
All three are being held on a $50,000 bond.
The Sheriff's Office said officers recovered about 300 marijuana plants, 72 pounds of processed marijuana and $11,716 in cash at five houses between the 200 to 400 block of Weissenfluh Road and in the 33900 block of Colorado 94. The processed marijuana and marijuana plants are worth an estimated $1,302,000.
To calculate its value, deputies assume a mature plant yields a pound of processed pot, and a pound of pot is worth about $3,500 "on the black market on the East Coast," spokeswoman Natalie Sosa said in an email.
The Sheriff's Office, Colorado Springs Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration and the Colorado Bureau of Investigations were involved in the arrests.