Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Occasional snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%..

Tonight

A few snow showers scattered about the area this evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%.