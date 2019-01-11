Areas of the Pikes Peak region already have received upwards of nearly 5 inches, the weather service reported.
Here are the reported totals as of 12 p.m.:
Air Force Academy: 2.5
Black Forest: 2 to 3.8 inches
Cascade: 5.5 inches
Divide: 2.5 inches
Monument: 4 inches
Northeast Colorado Springs: 3 inches
Woodland Park: 3 to 5 inches
Teller County could see up to 9 inches of snow through Saturday.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted an 80 percent chance of snow with total accumulations between 1 to 3 inches Friday in Colorado Springs. Overnight, another half an inch is possible.
Snow totals are expected to be higher further north and west of the city, with 4 to 8 inches possible in Monument and Black Forest Friday. Divide could see 3 to 7 inches Friday and another 1 to 2 inches Saturday.
The storm prompted the weather service to issue a winter weather advisory lasting until 5 a.m. Saturday for Teller County, northern El Paso County and Pikes Peak. Travel could be difficult with snowpacked and icy roads, especially during the Friday morning and evening commute over Monument Hill and mountain passes.
The City of Colorado Springs went on Accident Alert at 8:40 a.m.
Lewis-Palmer School District 38, Woodland Park School District, Re-2 Monument Academy Charter Schools, and Colorado Springs Christian Schools are closed. Colorado Springs Christian Schools will operate online instruction. Afternoon and evening activities at Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning are canceled, and the Hope Montessori Academy in Monument will be closing at 1 p.m.
Ute Pass and Palmer Lake Libraries are closed, and Monument Library will close at noon.
Some flights out of Colorado Springs have been delayed, as are flights from Denver International Airport.
Denver is expected to see more snow than Colorado Springs, the forecast numbers ranging between 2 and 7 inches.