More than half of new COVID-19 outbreaks added to El Paso County's list this past week occurred at schools or child care centers.
Of the 11 outbreaks added on Wednesday, four were at K-12 public schools: James Irwin Charter Schools; James Irwin Charter Academy, Howard Campus; Manitou Springs Elementary School; and Lewis-Palmer Elementary School. One was at a child care center, Shining Stars Learning Center, and another was at Colorado College.
Most El Paso County schools to increase in-person learning as outbreaks at facilities for children remain prevalent
As more El Paso County school districts shift to full in-person learning, county data indicate coronavirus incidence continues to plateau, holding at the state's level yellow.
On Sunday the county’s COVID-19 dial showed an incidence rate of 130.7 cases per 100,000 residents per week. The percent of those who had tested positive for the virus was 5.23%, slightly above the level recommended by the World Health Organization for communities wishing to reopen.
The following is what is known about COVID-19 incidence and quarantines in the region’s largest school districts, according to the dashboards on their websites:
Colorado Springs School District 11 currently has 22 positive coronavirus cases, 12 of which are in elementary schools. The district, which is set to return to full in-person learning March 10, has had 5605 positive cases since the school year began. For more information, see the district dashboard at www.d11.org/coviddashboard.
Academy School District 20’s dashboard doesn’t show information on current positive cases, but it does show that there have been 506 positive cases since August, 32 more than last week. The district reported 774 isolations and quarantines, down sharply from 1,131 last week. District 20 plans to return to full in-person learning March 15. To learn more, go to asd20-covid-19-dashboard.netlify.app.
Lewis-Palmer District 38’s dashboard shows nine current positive cases, down from 34 the week before. The district, which began a phased return on March 5, has 99 active quarantines. To visit the district’s dashboard, go to www.lewispalmer.org/Page/14024.
Widefield District 3, which does not display a COVID-19 dashboard on its website, reported two new positives in the past week, for a school-year total of 229.
District 49, which plans to return to full in-person learning on March 29, has quarantined 576 students in the past 28 days, more than doubling the four-week total of 220 shown last week. The district’s dashboard can be seen at https://d49.app.envisio.com/corporate/performance_analytics/published/zr2fEv.
Harrison School District 2 reported one positive case in the past week, for a total of 174 this school year. To learn more, visit www.hsd2.org/Page/4341.
Cheyenne Mountain School District 12’s coronavirus incidence has held steady over the past week, with a total of 128 positives and no new cases reported. The district returned to in-person learning Monday. To learn more, visit https://www.cmsd12.org/district_information/c_o_v_i_d-19_updates/d12_c_o_v_i_d-19_dashboard.
Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 had 38 positive cases in students from Jan. 11-March 5 and 40 positive cases in staff members since Dec. 19, according to its website. Five students and three staff members have tested positive since Feb. 26. The district will return to full in-person learning March 29.
Manitou Springs School District 14 does not disclose any district-specific COVID-19 data on its website. It returned to in-person learning in February.