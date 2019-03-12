State refunds will be coming to 51,098 Coloradans who were overcharged while renewing their motor vehicle registrations, the Division of Motor Vehicles announced Tuesday.
The ownership tax was miscalculated for some people with vehicle model years 2010 and 2014 to 2018 whose registration expired in December, resulting in them being overcharged by $50 to $120. The glitch affected people across the state.
Refund checks will be mailed over the next several weeks, a DMV news release says.
Those who already received a refund from their county or renewed their registration after Jan. 11, paying the correct, adjusted amount, won't get checks. The state also is not providing refunds for Grand County, which will follow a county-specific process.
"The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles is committed to accuracy in all tax and fee calculations. In this case, that did not happen," DMV Senior Director Mike Dixon said in a statement. "We apologize for this error and are committed to making sure that affected residents receive a refund for any overpayment. Additionally, we have corrected our computer system to ensure that this issue does not happen again."
For more information, or to see if refunds have been issued for your county, visit colorado.gov/dmv/overpayment-refunds. In El Paso County, the website says, refunds are being processed but have not been mailed.