Colorado mountain highways have been pummeled by avalanches this week during what avalanche forecasters are calling a historic cycle of slides.
Parts of Interstate 70 have periodically closed, the Arapahoe Basin ski area was unable to spin its lifts and U.S. 550 over Red Mountain Pass has been blocked by snow and debris since Monday.
Just looking at the Colorado Avalanche Information Center's avalanche forecast map, it's clear slopes across the state are unstable and, in one case, deadly. About a third of the state was 'blacked out' Thursday, slang meaning extreme danger; avoid all avalanche terrain.
Avalanche risk had eased by Friday, with the Aspen, Vail & Summit County, Gunnison and Sawatch ranges downgrading to high avalanche risk. The Front Range and Grand Mesa are also rated as high, while the San Juans and Steamboat & Flat Tops are classified as considerable.
Between Saturday and Thursday morning, 226 natural or human-triggered avalanches had been reported across the state to the center.
A skier was killed near Jones Pass Thursday afternoon after he was buried by huge avalanche. The avalanche center rated the slide as a R4, D4, meaning its size relative to its path and its destructive force were rated a four out of five.
