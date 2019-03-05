Fountain police still want help finding a man sought since February 2018 in the sexual assault of a child.
Juan Carlos "Charlie" Villasenor, 42, works in construction and sings in a Mariachi band. He has family in the Denver and Greeley areas and also could be in Wyoming, police said. He is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.
"We are wanting to get his face out there again to see if he can be located," police spokeswoman Lisa Schneider said in an email.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Fountain Police Department at 390-5555. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.