An early season storm will dump more than a foot of snow along parts of the Front Range, potentially calming wildfires in northern Colorado while zapping the Pikes Peak region and Denver with two days of subfreezing cold.
"Black ice is beginning in southern Colorado," the Colorado State Patrol warned in a tweet. "Are you prepared? Slow down, give room, wear your seatbelt and pull over in a safe location to clean your windshields."
Around Pikes Peak, snowfall was expected to be heaviest at higher elevations, with Woodland Park set to receive 1-3 inches Sunday and up to 9 inches overnight, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. In Colorado Springs, 1-3 inches of snow were expected during the day and up to 5 inches overnight.
Slick roads and blowing snow are likely in Colorado Springs for the next 48 hours, as highs in the 20s drop to 5 degrees overnight Sunday. On Monday, the forecast calls for a high of 15 and a low around 3, with similar highs and lows in the high country.
The bitter cold relents Tuesday, rebounding into the 40s under clear, sunny skies in both Colorado Springs and Teller County.
Denver and its suburbs should likewise expect a frigid start to the week, with 2-4 inches of snow on Sunday and up to 7 inches overnight, the National Weather Service predicts. The low will dip to 7 degrees, but with winds gusting at 16 mph, it will feel as low as -2.
Snow is possible in Denver until noon Monday, when it will give way to clear skies and a high of 18 degrees. Warmer temperatures arrive Tuesday, rising to a high of 42 degrees and no snow on the horizon.
The storm is delivering cause for hope in northern Colorado, where wildfires have leveled an unknown number homes while causing thousands to flee for safety.
Snow is likely to blanket some areas where fire crews have been eager for a break in the hot, dry weather that whipped up conflagrations. A two-day snow forecast for Sunday and Monday calls for Estes Park to receive up to 13 inches, and up to a foot of snow is expected in Boulder during the same period, while Fort Collins could get up to 10 inches.
Western Colorado is under a winter storm warning from noon Sunday to 6 p.m. Monday.
In the Leadville area and in Lake, Chaffee and Fremont counties, heavy snow is expected with totals ranging from 11 to 17 inches, according to the weather service.
East of the Continental Divide, expected snow totals range from 8 to 18 inches with winds up to 40 mph.
But the two-day storm will hit hardest along the southern tip of the Front Range. Up to 15 inches of snow is expected in Salida, 11 inches in Cañon City, 18 inches in Walsenburg and a whopping 21 inches in Westcliffe.
