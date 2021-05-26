Manitou Springs police are asking the public for help in finding whoever vandalized dozens of grave sites at the Crystal Valley Cemetery on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, according to a news release.
In response to a Wednesday morning call, city parks and recreation crews arrived at the cemetery and found that more than 50 monuments and grave sites had been toppled or broken. They also found a small burn area and large amounts of trash scattered around the graveyard.
“It is disheartening to see such disregard and damage towards the memories of our community’s loved ones,” interim police chief Bill Otto said.
Otto said officers are increasing patrols around the cemetery.
The parks department is working to restore the cemetery to its earlier condition and will contact families whose monuments or headstones were damaged, the release stated.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or www.crimestop.net.